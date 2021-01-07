Two Rivers reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Wednesday.
This includes 29 new cases in Dawson County, 17 in Buffalo County, nine in Phelps County, three in Kearney County, two in Harlan County and one each in Franklin and Gosper counties.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients Thursday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 15 COVID-19 patients.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,836 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,362 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 100 deaths.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,436 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday evening, and 506 COVID patients in hospitals. Nebraska has had 172,469 cases of COVID-19 since March 20 and 1,703 deaths, including 11 Wednesday. Since March 20, 688,293 people have tested negative for the virus.
Vaccinations are underway across the state, with 108,188 doses of both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines distributed, and 53,418 of those administered to health care workers, and to some residents and staff at long-term care facilities. So far, 0.18 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.