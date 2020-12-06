Two Rivers reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

They included 22 in Buffalo County, 29 in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, two each in Gosper, Harlan and Phelps counties and one in Franklin County.

Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, said the totals may not be entirely accurate because test results were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holidays, and the system is still catching up.

Numbers of COVID patients in Kearney hospitals are not available over the weekend.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,520 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,552 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 77 deaths since March 20.

Total numbers in each county as of Sunday morning are:

- Buffalo: 3,872

- Dawson: 2,124

- Phelps: 622

- Kearney: 457

- Franklin: 176

- Harlan: 156

- Gosper: 113