Two Rivers reports 57 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday. This includes 31 new cases in Dawson County, 11 in Buffalo County, nine in Phelps County, four in Gosper County and two in Kearney County.

No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients Wednesday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 14 COVID-19 patients.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,776 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,293 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 100 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening, and 515 COVID patients in hospitals across the state. Nebraska has had 171,033 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 1,692 deaths, including 10 Tuesday. Since March 20, 686,341 people have tested negative for the virus.