Two Rivers reports 57 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Positive cases chart 1.3

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday. This includes 31 new cases in Dawson County, 11 in Buffalo County, nine in Phelps County, four in Gosper County and two in Kearney County.

No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients Wednesday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 14 COVID-19 patients.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,776 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,293 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 100 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening, and 515 COVID patients in hospitals across the state. Nebraska has had 171,033 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 1,692 deaths, including 10 Tuesday. Since March 20, 686,341 people have tested negative for the virus.

Vaccinations are underway across the state, with 39,691 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered three weeks ago to health care workers and some residents of long-term care facilities. They will receive second doses this week. So far, 0.058 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

