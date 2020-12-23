Two Rivers reports 55 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday.

They include 19 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, 11 in Phelps County, six in Franklin County, three in Kearney County, one in Gosper County and one in Harlan County.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients this morning, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 18 COVID-19 patients this morning.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,260 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,453 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 92 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,221 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday, which is more than the 967 new cases Sunday. The state has had 158,324 cases since March 20, and 1,521 deaths, with 25 deaths Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, evening, 566 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 666,937 people have tested negative for the virus.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.