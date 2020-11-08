Two Rivers reports 54 new cases Saturday, totaling 196 new cases reported in last two days

KEARNEY — Fifty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen nearly 550 new cases in the last six days, DHHS said.

Buffalo County topped Saturday’s new cases with 33, followed by Dawson County with nine new cases, Kearney County with three, Phelps County with three, and two each in Gosper and Harlan counties. Franklin County had no new cases Saturday.

Two Rivers numbers from Friday showed 142 new cases: 92 cases in Buffalo County, 16 cases in Dawson County, 15 in Phelps County, seven in Gosper County, six in Kearney County, five in Franklin County and two in Harlan County.

These numbers differ slightly from figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services which the Kearney Hub published Saturday. The two agencies issue daily tallies at different times.

Since record-keeping began March 20, Two Rivers has had 4,687 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths. Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 2,305