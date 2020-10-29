Two Rivers reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health District reported 53 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Those included 28 new cases in Buffalo County, 11 in Dawson County, seven in Phelps County, four in Kearney County, two in Gosper County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36, the highest number it has had since the pandemic began March 20.

Two Rivers has had 3,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 20. Of those, 2,474 no longer report any symptoms. No results are available from the other 1,404 patients, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each county since March 20, according to Two Rivers, are:

- Buffalo: 1,842

- Dawson: 1,279

- Phelps: 307

- Kearney: 249

- Franklin: 87

- Gosper: 59

- Harlan: 55

People who have been tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.