Two Rivers reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
  • Updated
Positive cases chart 12.27

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday.

They include 28 in Buffalo County and 17 in Dawson County. New cases also were reported in Phelps County, three; Kearney County, two; Gosper County, two; and Franklin County, one. There were no new cases in Harlan County.

CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 17 cases today. Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 11 cases and two patients on ventilators.

Two Rivers officials encourage residents to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Two Rivers encourages everyone to:

- Avoid gatherings in groups when you cannot maintain six-feet distance from others.

- Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.

- Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,565 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,448 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday. The state has had 165,297 cases since March 20, and 1,611 deaths.

As of Wednesday evening, 544 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 679,235 people have tested negative the virus.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

