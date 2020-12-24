Two Rivers reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CKEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

They include 19 in Buffalo County, 19 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, three in Gosper County, three in Harlan County, two in Franklin County and one in Kearney County.

Kearney Regional Medical Center’s COVID update page reported eight COVID-19 patients, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 21 COVID-19 patients this morning.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,322 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,573 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 92 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,338 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday, which is more than the 967 new cases Sunday. The state has had 159,662 cases since March 20, and 1,561 deaths, with 40 deaths Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, 572 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 670,087 people have tested negative for the virus.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.