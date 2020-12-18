 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Positive cases chart 12.13

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

New cases include 33 in Buffalo County, 10 in Phelps County, five in Dawson County, two in Kearney County and one each in Franklin County and Harlan counties. No cases were reported in Gosper County.

Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 13 COVID patients, with four on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 20, one more than Thursday.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,049 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,842 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.

Total cases by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 4,124

- Dawson: 2,266

- Phelps: 681

- Kearney: 482

- Franklin: 186

- Harlan: 165

- Gosper: 136

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,297 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday evening. The state has had 153,400 cases since March 20, and 1,453 deaths, including five Thursday. Since March 20, 658,073 people have tested negative.

As of Thursday evening, 602 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 44 fewer than Wednesday evening.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

