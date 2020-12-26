Two Rivers reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday and Friday.

They include 17 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, seven in Franklin County, six in Phelps County, three in Kearney County, two in Harlan County and two in Gosper County.

Meanwhile, the Two Rivers’ Risk Dial for the weekly remains in the Elevated category with a slight decrease from last week.

According to Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, “Daily COVID-19 case counts and test positivity rates continue to decrease across Two Rivers Health District. Although ongoing outbreaks in residential facilities throughout the district are being closely monitored, the sustained drop in case counts is continued reason for cautious optimism ICU availability and COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage have remained within safe levels across hospitals in the district in the past week.

“Deaths due to COVID-19 continue to increase; half of all COVID deaths in the district have occurred in the past seven weeks. Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others.”

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,373 cases of COVID-19.