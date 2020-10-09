Two Rivers reports 50 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area on Thursday.

New cases included 29 in Buffalo County, seven in Phelps County, five in Kearney County, four in Dawson County, three in Harlan County and two in Franklin County. Only Gosper County reported no new cases.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 2,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,041 are no longer symptomatic. Status cannot be confirmed for the other 806 patients, Two Rivers said. There have been 25 deaths.

Total number of cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,274

- Dawson: 1,108

- Kearney: 169

- Phelps: 164

- Franklin: 50

- Gosper: 48

- Harlan: 34

Statewide, there have been 50,059 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 663 new cases Thursday. The state has had 514 COVID-19 deaths, including seven Thursday.