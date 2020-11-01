Two Rivers reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, one death Saturday

KEARNEY – Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region, raising the total case number to 4,098 since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers also reported the death of a Phelps County man in his 80s. He is the 38th person in the region to die from COVID-19 since March 20.

New cases Saturday included 26 in Buffalo County, 20 in Dawson County, three in Harlan County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Kearney counties.

Two Rivers reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday, 47 fewer than the 136 reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the region. Data from both departments is collected differently, and figures often differ.

New cases Friday, according to Two Rivers, were 47 in Buffalo County, 21 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, three in Kearney County, two each in Franklin and Harlan counties and one in Gosper County.

As of Sunday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID_19 patients. Figures were unavailable from CHI Health Good Samaritan.