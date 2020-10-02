Two Rivers reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in region Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. For the first time in recent months, all seven counties in the region had new cases.

That included 32 new cases in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County, three in Kearney County, two each in Harlan and Franklin counties and one in Gosper County.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan each had seven COVID-19 patients.

There were 621 new cases across Nebraska between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday, also the highest number in recent months.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 2,590 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,896 people are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining 694 people cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 21 deaths.

Cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,140

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Dawson: 1,087

- Franklin: 31

- Gosper: 41

- Harlan: 25

- Kearney: 150

- Phelps: 116