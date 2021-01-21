Two Rivers reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 48 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

These included 28 in Buffalo County, 13 in Dawson County, three in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported in Harlan County.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 11 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had six, including one on a ventilator.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,290 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,025 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Due to maintenance issues and a system update, no statewide COVID-19 figures were available Thursday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday morning, 213,036 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, and 115,080 shots have been given to health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 97,149 people; 17,931 people have received the second and final shot.

So far, 1.21 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.