Two Rivers reports 47 new COVID-19 cases between Friday, Saturday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning. That includes 34 new cases Friday and 13 Saturday.

Saturday’s cases included 12 in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County. Friday’s cases included 26 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and two in Kearney County.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,171 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,801 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 102 deaths.

Total cases include 4,630 in Buffalo County, 2,591 in Dawson County, 842 in Phelps County, 537 in Kearney County, 214 in Franklin County, 191 in Harlan County and 166 in Gosper County.

No COVID update was available Saturday evening from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Sunday morning, 190,884 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 104,116 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 88,656 people, while 15,460 people have received the second and final shot.