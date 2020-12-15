Two Rivers reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
They included 25 in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, six in Phelps County, three in Kearney County and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.
This morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 12 COVID patients, with two on ventilators. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,909 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,561 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 86 deaths.
Total cases by county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 4,057
- Dawson: 2,234
- Phelps: 669
- Kearney: 479
- Franklin: 183
- Harlan: 162
- Gosper: 129
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported just 483 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday evening, the fewest in recent weeks. The state has had 149,344 cases since March 20, and 1,418 deaths, including 45 Monday. Since March 20, 650,062 people have tested negative.
As of Monday evening, 693 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which one more than Sunday evening.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
