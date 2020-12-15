Two Rivers reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

They included 25 in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, six in Phelps County, three in Kearney County and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.

This morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 12 COVID patients, with two on ventilators. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,909 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,561 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 86 deaths.

Total cases by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 4,057

- Dawson: 2,234

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps: 669

- Kearney: 479

- Franklin: 183

- Harlan: 162

- Gosper: 129