Two Rivers reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Friday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Friday.

Newly confirmed cases included 37 in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, three in Harlan County, two in Kearney County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Gosper counties.

As of Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had six COVID-19 patients, including one on a ventilator. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,409 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,095 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 104 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 186,255 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 711,753 people testing negative for it. As of Friday evening, 414 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. There have been 1,878 deaths.

As of Saturday morning, 220,735 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, with 127,296 shots given to health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 105,895 people; 21,401 people have received the second and final shot.