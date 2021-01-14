Two Rivers reports 42 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KEARNEY – A Phelps County woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday. Initially, Two Rivers had reported two deaths, but it revised that figure late Wednesday.

Since record-keeping began March 20, the district has had 102 deaths.

Two Rivers reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in its seven counties: 14 in Buffalo County, 12 in Phelps County, eight in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, three in Harlan County, and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had six COVID patients as of Thursday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 16.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 9,104 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,688 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday evening, with 499 patients hospitalized statewide, which is 48 more than Tuesday evening.