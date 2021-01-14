Two Rivers reports 42 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KEARNEY – A Phelps County woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday. Initially, Two Rivers had reported two deaths, but it revised that figure late Wednesday.
Since record-keeping began March 20, the district has had 102 deaths.
Two Rivers reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in its seven counties: 14 in Buffalo County, 12 in Phelps County, eight in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, three in Harlan County, and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had six COVID patients as of Thursday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 16.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 9,104 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,688 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday evening, with 499 patients hospitalized statewide, which is 48 more than Tuesday evening.
Since March 20, Nebraska has had 179,199 cases of COVID-19, and 1,803 deaths, including 12 Wednesday. Statewide, 699,608 people have tested negative for the virus.
As of Wednesday evening, 175,021 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 88,528 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 74,386 people, while 14,142 people have received the second and final shot.
So far, 0.95 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.