Two Rivers reports 37 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 7,562 in its seven-county area since March 20.
There were 37 new cases Sunday, including 22 in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, four in Kearney County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Phelps counties.
On Saturday, Two Rivers had 62 new cases, including 29 in Dawson County, 22 in Buffalo County, four in Kearney County, two each in Phelps and Gosper counties and one in Franklin County.
As of Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said 19 active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center. This included 18 students and one employee. The university has had 23 new cases in the last seven days, while 42 other cases have been medically cleared or are inactive in the past seven days.
Monday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 29 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12, with two on ventilators.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,562 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,607 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 77 deaths since March 20.
Total cases in each of its counties:
- Buffalo: 3,898
- Dawson: 2,134
- Phelps: 622
- Kearney: 462
- Franklin: 176
- Harlan: 157
- Gosper: 113
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,276 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday and a total of 139,834 since March 20. There have been 1,205 deaths, including 11 Sunday. Of those tested since March 20, 633,837 people have been negative. As of Sunday evening, 768 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
