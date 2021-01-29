Two Rivers reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday: 26 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, five in Phelps County and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had three, with one on a ventilator.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,496 cases of COVID-19, with 8,262 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 109 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 813 new cases of COVID and four COVID deaths across the state Thursday. There have been 189,597 cases statewide since March 20, with 729,311 people testing negative. The state’s death total is 1,921.

Statewide, 284,000 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been allocated and 161,548 shots administered as of Friday morning. This includes 122,379 first doses and 39,169 second and final doses given to 2.64 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.