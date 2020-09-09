Two Rivers reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Tuesday.
That included 23 new cases in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, two each in Kearney and Phelps counties and one in Gosper County. Harlan and Franklin counties had no new cases.
As of Wednesday morning, three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, 14 were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Two Rivers has had 2,052 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,461 are no longer symptomatic. Fourteen patients have died.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Dawson - 1,026
- Buffalo - 781
- Kearney - 118
- Phelps - 78
- Gosper - 25
- Franklin - 18
- Harlan - 6
Statewide, there have been 38,377 cases, including 502 new cases Tuesday, and 406 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
