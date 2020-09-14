 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers reports 35 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
breaking top story

Two Rivers reports 35 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Only $5 for 5 months

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend.

That included 21 new cases between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Sunday: 16 in Buffalo County, four in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.

Two Rivers also reported 14 new cases between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, all in the same three counties: eight in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and four in Phelps County.

No new cases were reported over the weekend in Franklin, Gosper, Kearney or Harlan counties.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.

Two Rivers has reported 2,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,538 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 658 patients has not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases to date, according to Two Rivers, are:

- Dawson: 1,039

- Buffalo: 869

- Kearney: 124

- Phelps: 89

- Gosper: 30

- Franklin: 18

- Harlan: 7

Statewide, there have been 38,188 cases of COVID-19 since March 20 and 434 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News