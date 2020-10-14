Two Rivers reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Eleven of the new cases were in Buffalo County and 10 were in Phelps County. Dawson County had six, Franklin County had four, Kearney County had two and Harlan County had one.

Only Gosper County had no new cases.

As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,097 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,162 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 935 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:

- Buffalo: 1,409

- Dawson: 1,147

- Kearney: 204

- Phelps: 189

- Franklin: 60

- Gosper: 51

- Harlan: 37

The state now has had 53,543 cases of COVID-19 and 527 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It reported 704 new cases Tuesday.