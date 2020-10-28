Two Rivers reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death Tuesday

KEARNEY – A Buffalo County man in his 80s has become the 37th person to die from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health District. This is the fifth death reported in the last two days.

Three of those were also from Buffalo County, while the other was a man in his 40s from Phelps County.

Two Rivers also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 17 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, three in Harlan County, two in Kearney County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.

As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 31.

Two Rivers has had 3,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 20. Of those, 2,445 no longer report any symptoms. No results are available from the other 1,374 patients, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,814

- Dawson: 1,262

- Franklin: 87