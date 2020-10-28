Two Rivers reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death Tuesday

KEARNEY – A Buffalo County man in his 80s has become the 37th person to die from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health District. This is the fifth death reported in the last two days.
Three of those were also from Buffalo County, while the other was a man in his 40s from Phelps County.
Two Rivers also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 17 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, three in Harlan County, two in Kearney County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.
As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 31.
Two Rivers has had 3,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 20. Of those, 2,445 no longer report any symptoms. No results are available from the other 1,374 patients, Two Rivers said.
Total cases in each county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 1,814
- Dawson: 1,262
- Franklin: 87
- Gosper: 58
- Harlan: 54
- Kearney: 246
- Phelps: 298
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska now has had 65,376 cases of COVID-19, including 877 new cases Tuesday. It has recorded 620 COVID-19 deaths, up 17 from Monday.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com. Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
For more local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
