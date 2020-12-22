Two Rivers reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

They include 18 in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, three in Phelps County and two in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients Tuesday morning, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,204 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,345 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 91 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 621 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday, which is far below the 967 new cases Sunday. The state has had 157,103 cases since March 20, and 1,511 deaths, with 25 deaths Monday.

As of Monday, evening, 582 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 664,682 people have tested negative for the virus.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.