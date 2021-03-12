Two Rivers reports 32 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two days

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 32 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two days in its seven-county area.

Thursday’s nine new cases included five in Buffalo County and four in Dawson County.

Wednesday’s 23 new cases included 13 in Buffalo County, six in Phelps County, three in Dawson County and one in Harlan County.

Two Rivers has had 10,139 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began last March 20. Of those, 9,537 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the status of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday, bringing the total to 204,162 people who have tested positive since last March 20. Since March 20, 775,539 people have tested negative. There have been 2,124 deaths, with two reported Thursday.

As of Friday morning, 595,699 people — 13.9 percent of the 1.48 million Nebraskans age 16 and over — have been fully vaccinated, DHHS said.