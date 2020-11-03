Two Rivers reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday.

New cases included 13 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, and one each in Franklin, Gosper and Kearney counties.

No new cases were reported in Phelps or Harlan counties.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported nine COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 37.

Two Rivers has had 4,173 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of these, 2,624 are no longer symptomatic. Results for the other 1,549 are unavailable, Two Rivers said. Two Rivers has recorded 38 deaths.

Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties are:

- Buffalo: 2,007

- Dawson: 1,359

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps: 329

- Kearney: 261

- Franklin: 93

- Gosper: 62

- Harlan: 62

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.