Two Rivers reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday.
New cases included 13 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, and one each in Franklin, Gosper and Kearney counties.
No new cases were reported in Phelps or Harlan counties.
As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported nine COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 37.
Two Rivers has had 4,173 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of these, 2,624 are no longer symptomatic. Results for the other 1,549 are unavailable, Two Rivers said. Two Rivers has recorded 38 deaths.
Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Buffalo: 2,007
- Dawson: 1,359
- Phelps: 329
- Kearney: 261
- Franklin: 93
- Gosper: 62
- Harlan: 62
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 72,620 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, which is 954 more cases than Sunday. The death toll is now 656 deaths, with two of those occurring Monday.
For local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
