Two Rivers reports 3 more deaths, 22 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday
breaking top story

Positive cases chart 12.6

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – Three more people have died of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The three, all from Dawson County, are a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. They bring the death toll to 80 in the seven-county Two Rivers district since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers reported just 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. They include 12 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, two each in Buffalo and Gosper counties, and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Harlan or Kearney counties.

Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 27 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine, with two patients on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,710 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,948 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:

- Buffalo: 3,956

- Dawson: 2,188

- Phelps: 641

- Kearney: 465

- Franklin: 182

- Harlan: 158

- Gosper: 122

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,321 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, raising the total since March 20 to 143,924. There have been 1,294 deaths, including 17 Wednesday. Since March 20, 639,773 people have tested negative.

As of Wednesday evening, 781 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is six fewer than Tuesday.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

