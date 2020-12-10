Two Rivers reports 3 more deaths, 22 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KEARNEY – Three more people have died of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The three, all from Dawson County, are a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. They bring the death toll to 80 in the seven-county Two Rivers district since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers reported just 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. They include 12 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, two each in Buffalo and Gosper counties, and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Harlan or Kearney counties.

Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 27 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine, with two patients on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,710 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,948 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:

- Buffalo: 3,956

- Dawson: 2,188

- Phelps: 641

- Kearney: 465

- Franklin: 182

- Harlan: 158