Two Rivers reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases Monday

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, two Buffalo County residents — a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s — and a Dawson County man in his 20s have died of the disease, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Also, people who patronized the Red Dawg Saloon in Pleasanton over Labor Day weekend Sept. 4, 5 and 6 have been advised to quarantine for 14 days because a customer who was in the saloon all three evenings has tested positive for COVID-19.
Jo Royle, who owns the bar with her husband Bob, said Pleasanton residents are aware of the quarantine advisory and that business this past weekend was a bit slower than usual. The Labor Day weekend was busy because of the annual rodeo.
Tuesday morning, Two Rivers reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Monday. That included 12 new cases in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, two in Phelps County and one in Harlan County.
As of Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.
Two Rivers has reported 2,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,547 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 629 patients has not been confirmed.
Total cases to date, are:
- Dawson: 1,044
- Buffalo: 881
- Kearney: 124
- Phelps: 91
- Gosper: 30
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 8
Statewide, there have been 38,642 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 454 new cases Monday, and 435 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The daily statewide average of positive cases for Sept. 5-11 is 311, compared to 318 the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, and 259 and 234 in weeks prior to that. Currently the positive rate of those tested hovers at about 9 percent, with slight upticks near 11 percent in late August and last week.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
