Two Rivers reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Saturday.

Phelps County reported 10 new cases, topping the list for the first time. Others included nine in Buffalo County, three each in Franklin and Dawson counties and one in Kearney County. None were reported in Gosper or Harlan counties.

As of Saturday, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients. No Saturday figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

As of Sunday morning, the area’s total COVID-19 cases since March 20, according to Two Rivers, were:

- Buffalo: 1,179

- Dawson: 1,096

- Franklin: 38

- Gosper: 43

- Harlan: 25

- Kearney: 153

- Phelps: 133

Sunday’s figures may differ from numbers published Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The Hub used those figures because Two Rivers data was not available by early weekend deadlines.