Two Rivers reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

That included nine cases in Buffalo County, seven in Phelps County, five in Dawson County, three in Franklin County, two in Harlan County and one in Kearney County.

Buffalo County currently has 406 active (symptomatic) cases. During the last 14 days, it has had 353 new positive cases, and 645 new cases in the last month, according to Two Rivers.

As of Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to UNK’s Public Health Center in the past seven days. UNK has reported 36 total cases, including 31 students and five employees. Of those, 24 are no longer symptomatic.

As of Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 14 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.

Two Rivers now has had a total of 3,399 cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region. Of those, 2,275 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 1,124 cases has not been confirmed, Two Rivers said. Two Rivers has had 31 deaths. Total cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,561

- Dawson: 1,187

- Phelps: 243