Two Rivers reports 25 new cases in region Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area on Tuesday.
New cases included 11 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, three in Kearney County and two each in Dawson, Franklin and Gosper counties. Only Harlan County reported none.
As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 2,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,993 are no longer symptomatic. Results cannot be confirmed for the other 757 patients, Two Rivers said.
Total number of cases in each county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 1,226
- Dawson: 1,101
- Kearney: 160
- Phelps: 146
- Gosper: 48
- Franklin: 45
- Harlan: 24
Statewide, there have been 48,259 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 498 new cases Tuesday. The state has had 507 COVID-19 deaths. Four of those happened Tuesday.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged locally through TestNebraska.com. People are reminded to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
