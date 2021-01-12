Two Rivers reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Monday in its seven counties.

New cases include 15 in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, three in Dawson County and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID patients as of Tuesday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 9,013 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,648 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 101 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday evening, with 484 patients hospitalized statewide, which is nine more than Sunday.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 176,670 cases of COVID-19, and 1,772 deaths, including 12 Monday. Statewide, 695,168 people have tested negative for the virus.