Two Rivers reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Positive cases chart 1.3

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Monday in its seven counties.

New cases include 15 in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, three in Dawson County and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID patients as of Tuesday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 9,013 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,648 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 101 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday evening, with 484 patients hospitalized statewide, which is nine more than Sunday.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 176,670 cases of COVID-19, and 1,772 deaths, including 12 Monday. Statewide, 695,168 people have tested negative for the virus.

As of Monday evening, 144,363 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 78,074 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 67,939 people, while 10,135 people have received the second and final shot.

So far, 0.68 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

