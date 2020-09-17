 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

New cases included four in Buffalo County, four in Dawson County, four in Harlan County, five in Kearney County and six in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Gosper counties.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.

As of Monday, a University of Nebraska at Kearney spokesman said that 15 active cases of COVID-19, including 13 students and two employees, are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center.

Two Rivers has reported 2,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,620 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 668 patients has not been confirmed.

Total cases to date, are:

- Dawson: 1,051

- Buffalo: 890

- Kearney: 129

- Phelps: 97

- Gosper: 31

- Franklin: 18

- Harlan: 12

Statewide, there have been 39,419 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 449 new cases Wednesday, and 439 deaths, with four of those happening Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.

