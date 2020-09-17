Two Rivers reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

New cases included four in Buffalo County, four in Dawson County, four in Harlan County, five in Kearney County and six in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Gosper counties.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.

As of Monday, a University of Nebraska at Kearney spokesman said that 15 active cases of COVID-19, including 13 students and two employees, are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center.

Two Rivers has reported 2,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,620 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 668 patients has not been confirmed.

Total cases to date, are:

- Dawson: 1,051

- Buffalo: 890

- Kearney: 129

- Phelps: 97

- Gosper: 31

- Franklin: 18

- Harlan: 12