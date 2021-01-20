Two Rivers reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in its seven-county region.

These included 14 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and one each in Franklin, Gosper and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Harlan or Kearney counties.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 12 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. No updated figures were available from Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,230 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,969 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 102 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to maintenance issues and a system update, no updated statewide COVID-19 figures will be available from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services until later this week. The state has had 182,419 cases since March 20.

As of Wednesday morning, 192,078 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 109,526 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 93,349 people; 16,177 people have received the second and final shot.