 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, move risk dial higher
breaking top story

Two Rivers reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, move risk dial higher

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Rivers risk dial

Two Rivers Public Health Department moved its risk dial to a higher range in the elevated category Thursday.

 Two Rivers, courtesy

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. It has moved its risk dial to a higher range in the elevated category.

New cases included 14 in Buffalo County, four in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and one each in Harlan and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Dawson or Gosper counties.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

Two Rivers said its overall positivity rate climbed from 11 to 13 percent over the past week, but COVID-related hospitalizations remain stable and ventilator use has remained about the same. Highest positivity rates are people between the ages of 50-59 (19.4 percent) and 70-79 year olds (20.9 percent.)

People can schedule free tests throughout Two Rivers at TestNebraska.com. Since March, roughly 250 tests have been conducted.

Two Rivers has reported 2,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,632 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 596 patients has not been confirmed.

Total cases to date, are:

- Dawson: 1,050

- Buffalo: 903

- Kearney: 133

- Phelps: 98

- Gosper: 31

- Franklin: 20

- Harlan: 13

Statewide, there have been 39,921 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 502 new cases Wednesday, and 442 deaths, three more than Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News