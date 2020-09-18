Two Rivers reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, move risk dial higher

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. It has moved its risk dial to a higher range in the elevated category.

New cases included 14 in Buffalo County, four in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and one each in Harlan and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Dawson or Gosper counties.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

Two Rivers said its overall positivity rate climbed from 11 to 13 percent over the past week, but COVID-related hospitalizations remain stable and ventilator use has remained about the same. Highest positivity rates are people between the ages of 50-59 (19.4 percent) and 70-79 year olds (20.9 percent.)

People can schedule free tests throughout Two Rivers at TestNebraska.com. Since March, roughly 250 tests have been conducted.

Two Rivers has reported 2,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,632 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 596 patients has not been confirmed.

Total cases to date, are:

- Dawson: 1,050