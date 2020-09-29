Two Rivers reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in region Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday.
That included 15 new cases in Buffalo County, four in Kearney County and three in Dawson County. None was reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
As of late Monday, Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan each had seven COVID-19 patients.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 2,485 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,824 people are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining 661 people cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 21 deaths.
Cases in each county are:
- Buffalo: 1,075
- Dawson: 1,079
- Franklin: 26
- Gosper: 35
- Harlan: 21
- Kearney: 143
- Phelps: 106
Statewide, there have been 44,578 cases and 472 deaths since March 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. That includes 515 new cases Monday.
“Even though some of us may be experiencing COVID-19 fatigue, it’s critical that we continue to take preventive actions to help limit the spread,” Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and Director of Public Health for the Nebraska DHHS, said.
Preventive measures include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands often and avoiding crowded places. People who are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 should stay home. Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 can schedule a free test by visiting TestNebraska.com (TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish.).
DHHS has added new information to its COVID-19 dashboard regarding the number of cases, locations, the number of people tested, the number of people who are no longer symptomatic and more.
Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
