Two Rivers reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in region Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday.

That included 15 new cases in Buffalo County, four in Kearney County and three in Dawson County. None was reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.

As of late Monday, Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan each had seven COVID-19 patients.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 2,485 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,824 people are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining 661 people cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 21 deaths.

Cases in each county are:

- Buffalo: 1,075

- Dawson: 1,079

- Franklin: 26

- Gosper: 35

- Harlan: 21

- Kearney: 143

- Phelps: 106

Statewide, there have been 44,578 cases and 472 deaths since March 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. That includes 515 new cases Monday.