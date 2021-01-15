 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Two Rivers reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Positive cases chart 1.10

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in its seven-county area.

New cases included 14 in Buffalo County, three in Gosper County, two in Dawson County, and one each in Franklin and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Harlan or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID patients as of Friday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 17.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,124 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,706 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 102 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 932 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday evening and 465 patients hospitalized statewide, which is 34 fewer than Wednesday evening.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 180,131 cases of COVID-19 and 1,818 deaths, including 15 Thursday. Statewide, 700,507 people have tested negative for the virus.

As of Thursday evening, 177,723 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 94,790 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 80,040 people, while 14,750 people have received the second and final shot.

So far, 0.99 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

