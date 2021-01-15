Two Rivers reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in its seven-county area.

New cases included 14 in Buffalo County, three in Gosper County, two in Dawson County, and one each in Franklin and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Harlan or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID patients as of Friday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 17.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,124 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,706 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 102 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 932 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday evening and 465 patients hospitalized statewide, which is 34 fewer than Wednesday evening.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 180,131 cases of COVID-19 and 1,818 deaths, including 15 Thursday. Statewide, 700,507 people have tested negative for the virus.