KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 — 11 in Dawson County and 10 in Buffalo — during the weekend.
COVID-19 still is circulating in the seven-county district. Total cases according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as of this morning:
- Dawson — 914;
- Buffalo — 280;
- Phelps — 32;
- Kearney — 19;
- Gosper — 13;
- Franklin — 8;
- Harlan — 1.
Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as know how it spreads, wash your hands often, avoid close contact, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others, cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve, clean and disinfect, monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results.
Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.
DHHS hosts a coronavirus information line to help answer general questions and to share the latest information and resources at 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
