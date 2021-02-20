Two Rivers reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

They included 14 in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, and two each in Phelps and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,044 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 114 deaths.

As of Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, bringing the total to 198,751 since March 20, while 756,304 people have tested negative. The death toll is 2,047, with four deaths Friday.

As of Saturday morning, 170 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID, which is 15 fewer than the day before.

Statewide, 333,237 Nebraskans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program. So far, 7.2 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.