Two Rivers reports 19 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday

KEARNEY – Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department for Thursday.

That includes eight new cases in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, two in Phelps County, and one each in Franklin and Kearney counties. No cases were reported in Gosper or Harlan counties.

Two Rivers has now had 9,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Two Rivers said 8,846 people are no longer symptomatic, but it cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had five COVID-19 patients, including one on a ventilator. CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 479 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Thursday, bringing the total number to 195,485 since March 20, while 746,497 people have tested negative since then. The death toll is now 2,002, including 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, 272,495 people have received at least one dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Some 350,051 doses have been allocated for Nebraska. DHHS said 3.5 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have received both doses.