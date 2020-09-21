Two Rivers reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 during the weekend, which included 18 new cases Sunday and 18 new cases Saturday.

Buffalo County had 30 of those cases, with 14 on Sunday and 16 on Saturday. Harlan County, with the fewest number of cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region, had three new cases, including two on Sunday and one on Saturday.

Gosper and Franklin counties had one new case Sunday; Dawson County had one new case Saturday.

Kearney and Phelps counties had no new cases.

As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

Two Rivers has had 2,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,668 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining 670 cases has not been determined, Two Rivers said.

Totals are:

- Dawson: 1,059

- Buffalo: 962

- Kearney: 135

- Phelps: 101

- Gosper: 33

- Franklin: 21

- Harlan: 16