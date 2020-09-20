Two Rivers reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
New cases included 16 in Buffalo County, and one each in Dawson and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Kearney or Phelps counties.
As of Saturday, Two Rivers has had 2,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20:
- Dawson: 1,059
- Buffalo: 948
- Kearney: 135
- Phelps: 101
- Gosper: 32
- Franklin: 20
- Harlan: 14
Statewide, there have been 40,797 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 442 deaths.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
