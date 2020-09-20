 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
top story

Two Rivers reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

New cases included 16 in Buffalo County, and one each in Dawson and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Kearney or Phelps counties.

As of Saturday, Two Rivers has had 2,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20:

- Dawson: 1,059

- Buffalo: 948

- Kearney: 135

- Phelps: 101

- Gosper: 32

- Franklin: 20

- Harlan: 14

Statewide, there have been 40,797 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 442 deaths.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News