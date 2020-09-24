Two Rivers reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in region Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in its seven-county region Wednesday.

A majority of the new cases were in Buffalo County, which added 14 to its total. Buffalo County now has had more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 20.

Phelps County had three new cases and Franklin County had one new case. No new cases were reported in Dawson, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

No details of the COVID-19-related death had been released as of press deadline.

As of this morning, there were 12 COVID-19 patients at CHI Health Good Samaritan and seven at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Two Rivers has had 2,386 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,714 are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes are unconfirmed for the other 672 patients. In the seven-county region, 20 people have died of COVID-19.

Total cases so far:

- Dawson: 1,063

- Buffalo: 1,006

- Kearney: 137

- Phelps: 106

- Gosper: 34