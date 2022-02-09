Two Rivers reports 17 COVID-related deaths in three months

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department said Tuesday that 17 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the seven-county region to 197.

The individuals ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s. The deaths occurred from November through January. The region’s COVID mortality rate is slightly under 1%, according to Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers.

Two Rivers has slightly more than 97,000 people in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Two Rivers urges people aged 5 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are available at pharmacies, medical offices and clinics set up by Two Rivers throughout the region.

Also, it advises the following:

- Wash your hands frequently

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

- Cover your mouth when you cough, using a tissue or the bend of your elbow

- Avoid crowded places and close contact with anyone who has fever or cough

- Seek medical care early if you have a fever, coughs, and difficulty breathing

- Get information from only trusted sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention