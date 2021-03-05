Two Rivers reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

New cases included nine in Buffalo County, two each in Dawson, Kearney and Phelps counties, and one in Franklin County. Gosper and Harlan counties had no new cases.

Two Rivers has had 10,055 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began last March 20. Of those, 9,396 people are no longer symptomatic, but Two Rivers cannot confirm the status of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had three COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two, with none on a ventilator.

As of Friday morning, 463,272 people — 11.4 percent of Nebraskans age 16 and over — have received a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 202,310 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, with 702 new cases in the last two days. Since March 20, 769,232 people have tested negative. There have been 2,112 deaths, including 21 in the last two days.