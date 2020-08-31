Two Rivers reports 16 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

KEARNEY — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Four new cases of COVID-19 — all in Buffalo County — were reported Sunday. Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties had no new cases that day.
On Saturday, 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported: 10 new cases in Buffalo County, and one new case in Franklin and Harlan counties. Dawson, Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties had no new cases Saturday.
Two Rivers has now had 1,885 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,334 are no longer symptomatic. In other cases, recovery has not been confirmed. Fourteen patients have died.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties, according to TRPHD, are:
- Dawson: 995
- Buffalo: 672
- Kearney: 108
- Phelps: 65
- Gosper: 23
- Franklin: 19
- Harlan: 3
Statewide, there have been 34,036 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 293 new cases Sunday, and 392 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
