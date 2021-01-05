Two Rivers reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday. This includes 13 new cases in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Harlan County.

No new cases were reported in Dawson, Franklin, Gosper or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID patients Tuesday morning, including four on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 15 COVID-19 patients.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,724 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,293 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 Monday evening, and 527 COVID patients in hospitals across the state. Nebraska has had 169,585 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 1,682 deaths, including 10 Monday. Since March 20, 684,715 people have tested negative for the virus.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.