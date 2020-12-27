Two Rivers reports 16 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday.

They include five in Buffalo County, nine in Dawson County, one in Phelps County and one in Kearney County. There were no new cases reported in Gosper, Harlan and Franklin counties.

Two Rivers officials encourage residents to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone should remember to:

- Avoid gatherings in groups when you cannot maintain six-feet distance from others.

- Wear a mask of maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.

- Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,389 cases of COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 175 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday. The state has had 161,337 cases since March 20, and 1,559 deaths.

As of Saturday evening, 503 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 673,448 people have tested negative for the virus.