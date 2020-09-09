 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 15th COVID-19 death in region

KEARNEY – A Dawson County man in his 80s has died from COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon.

He is now the 15th person to die from COVID-19 in Two River's seven-county region.

The death was reported to the state in late August, but Two Rivers did not count it with the death totals until confirmation was received that it  was a result of COVID-19.

“I am saddened to learn of the loss this family has suffered. We wish the family peace and comfort at this difficult time," Two Rivers Community Health Nurse Susan Puckett said.

